Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 12:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi-NCR records cleanest July in a decade, AQI remains 'satisfactory'

Delhi-NCR records cleanest July in a decade, AQI remains 'satisfactory'

Among the monitoring stations, Punjabi Bagh recorded the lowest AQI at 50, followed closely by Bawana at 51 and Vivek Vihar at 55. All three readings fall in the 'good' category

ITO, New Delhi

Delhi-NCR registered its cleanest July in ten years on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi-NCR registered its cleanest July in ten years on Wednesday, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping to 67, a reading that falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
This improvement is part of a larger trend seen so far in 2025, with the capital recording 118 days of ‘good’, ‘satisfactory’, or ‘moderate’ air quality. This marks a shift from previous years, when 'poor' to ‘severe’ air quality was more frequent during the same period.
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
 
 
Punjabi Bagh, Bawana and Vivek Vihar report lowest AQI 
Among the monitoring stations, Punjabi Bagh recorded the lowest AQI at 50, followed closely by Bawana at 51 and Vivek Vihar at 55. All three readings fall in the ‘good’ category.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi to see cloudy skies, light rain today; air quality improves to 'good'

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi likely to see light rain till July 18; AQI in 'satisfactory' range

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

What are end-of-life vehicles and why are they being pushed off the roads?

passenger vehicle, pv sales

CAQM defers fuel ban for end-of-life vehicles in Delhi-NCR to Nov

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi air remains cleanest for 11 days in a row; rain predicted on Monday

 
On Thursday morning, Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ range for the second day in a row, with an AQI of 76 recorded around 9 am, slightly higher than the previous day’s reading. 
 
Delhi govt credits coordination, sustained civic efforts 
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the improvement in Delhi’s air quality was the outcome of sustained civic action and coordinated inter-departmental efforts, NDTV reported. 
“This is not a seasonal blip, it is the result of Delhi’s multi-agency implementation model, continuous landfill action, intensified sweeping operations, and a clear commitment to outcome-based governance,” Sirsa said.
 
Daily clean-up drives and landfill action continue 
In the last 24 hours, Delhi reportedly removed 10,987.21 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage and lifted 2,349.7 MT of construction and demolition (C&D) waste. Over 6,000 km of roads were cleaned, and water sprinkling was carried out across 26.35 km.
Legacy waste removal also continues at landfill sites. On July 22, a total of 923.55 MT of legacy waste was cleared — including 487.55 MT from the Bhalaswa site and 436 MT from Ghazipur. 
 

More From This Section

Assam, Agartala LTT train derailment

Mahima Gosain Express derails near Sambalpur; no casualties: Railways

Protest, Parliament Protest

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm following Oppn protests against SIR in Bihar

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

Supreme Court

SC stays Bombay HC order acquitting all 12 in 2006 Mumbai train blasts case

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rain brings respite to Delhi; IMD predicts more showers today

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality air pollution air pollution in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon