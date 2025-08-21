Heavy rainfall lashes north, west India; IMD forecasts light rain in Delhi

On August 20, minimum temperatures were recorded between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures ranged from 34 to 36 degrees Celsius. The minimum was near normal, while the maximum was about 2 degrees Celsius above normal. Northeasterly winds prevailed over the city with speeds up to 28 kmph, gusting to 46 kmph in the past 24 hours.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category, with an AQI of 73 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Himachal Monsoon death toll rises to 276

Himachal Pradesh’s cumulative monsoon death toll since June 20 has climbed to 276, with 143 people killed in landslides, flash floods, and house collapses. Over 133 others have died in road accidents, according to HPSDMA. In the past 24 hours, heavy rains have blocked 366 roads, snapped power in 929 areas and disrupted 139 water supply schemes.