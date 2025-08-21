Parliament to hold debate on space programme on Monsoon Session's last day

The Parliament will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday, marking the final day of the Monsoon Session, which has been tumultuous and marred by disruptions.

The session, which began on July 21, has seen heated debates and opposition protests over various issues, including allegations of "vote theft," irregularities in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision and Centre's handling of Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terrorist attack.

According to the list of business, several Union Ministers, including Pankaj Chaudhary, Nityanand Rai, Kirti Vardhan Singh, Shantanu Thakur, Ajay Tamta, Sukanta Majumdar, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table for their respective ministries.

The Parliament will also hold a special discussion today to honour India's first astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned from a successful mission to the International Space Station (ISS).

According to the list of business, the discussion focuses on the "critical role of space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047." Azad Kirti Jha and Dr Kalyan Vaijinathrao Kale will present the reports of the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilizers (2024-25). Basavraj Bommai and Rudra Narayan Pany will present the reports of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development. PC Mohan and Gajendra Singh Patel will present the reports of the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment (2024-25). The Monsoon Session of Parliament 2025 has been marked by significant ruckus and disruptions from the Opposition over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and Union Minister Amit Shah's introduction of bills proposing the removal of elected representatives (including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers) detained on serious criminal charges was met with strong opposition.

However, key bills related to the economy and finance, infrastructure and development, sports and governance were passed by the Parliament. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the opposition over the continuous ruckus in the House. He slammed the Opposition for creating a ruckus and said that due to this obstinate behaviour, the opposition missed participating in the discussion on several important Bills which were passed. The opposition ruckus during the Monsoon Session of Parliament was primarily over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, which the opposition parties claim is being used to manipulate voter rolls and potentially influence election outcomes.

The opposition demanded a discussion on the SIR exercise, alleging that it is being used to delete genuine voter names and add fake ones, thereby compromising the integrity of the electoral process. The government maintained that the SIR exercise is a routine process conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to update voter rolls and ensure the accuracy of electoral data. The opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, and TMC, staged protests and disrupted the proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, demanding a debate on the issue. On Wednesday, a ruckus erupted in the Lok Sabha as opposition MPs tore and threw the copies of the three Bills towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which seek to remove the Prime Minister or Chief Ministers who are facing allegations of corruption or serious offences and have been detained for 30 consecutive days.

Shah tabled the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, to further amend the Constitution of India and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, apart from the bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. He also proposed sending the bllls to a joint committee of Parliament. The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025 seeks to amend section 54 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, to provide a legal framework for the removal of the Chief Minister or a Minister in case of arrest or detention in custody on account of serious criminal charges.