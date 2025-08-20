Karnataka HC slams govt bike taxi ban, upholds operators' right to work

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday came down on the state government's ban on bike taxis, calling its arguments against the service 'thin' and "legally untenable".

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, heading the bench, noted that bike taxis are permitted in at least 13 states across the country and have emerged as a lawful and essential mode of urban transport.

He observed that such services are not a luxury but a necessity, especially for affordable and efficient last-mile connectivity.

Rejecting the government's stance that the Motor Vehicles Act prohibits bike taxis, the court said the State cannot deny livelihoods by citing the absence of a formal policy.

A mere lack of regulation cannot be the basis for a blanket ban that deprives thousands of their right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, the Chief Justice remarked. The court also asked the Advocate General (AG) to ensure that no coercive or punitive action is taken against bike taxi operators in the interim. The AG informed the bench that the issue of framing a policy for bike taxis would be taken up at the 'highest level' of the government. The matter has now been posted for further hearing on September 22. The Chief Justice further questioned whether the State had made a conscious policy decision to exclude bike taxis, cautioning that such a move could not be justified without strong legal grounds.