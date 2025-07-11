Delhi-NCR remains pleasant after rain; IMD predicts more showers ahead

Delhi and neighbouring regions continue to enjoy pleasant weather after recent rainfall brought down temperatures. The city woke to a partly cloudy Friday morning, following moderate showers on July 10, offering much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity earlier in the week.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cooler day ahead, with rain and thunderstorms likely across the capital. Very light to light rain, along with occasional lightning, is expected to continue through the day. No weather alerts have been issued.
The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31–33 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels touching 95 per cent. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy.
A cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and adjoining areas will continue to influence Delhi’s weather, aiding cloud formation and enhancing rain activity. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 33–35 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging from 80–90 per cent for the rest of the week.
Five dead in Gurugram in rain-related incidents
Waterlogging disrupted traffic in several parts of Delhi and Gurugram during peak evening hours.
In Gurugram, five people died in separate rain-related incidents on Thursday. Police said three deaths were due to electric shocks. The victims included a graphic designer, a security guard, an auto-rickshaw driver, and two labourers.
Monsoon mayhem in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy monsoon rains have caused extensive damage in Himachal Pradesh over the past nine days, leaving 46 people dead. According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority, 15 of these deaths were directly rain-related, while 31 fatalities were from road accidents. The disaster has left 27 people missing, all from rain-related incidents, with five more injured.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.