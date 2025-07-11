Delhi-NCR remains pleasant after rain; IMD predicts more showers ahead

Delhi and neighbouring regions continue to enjoy pleasant weather after recent rainfall brought down temperatures. The city woke to a partly cloudy Friday morning, following moderate showers on July 10, offering much-needed relief from the intense heat and humidity earlier in the week.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31–33 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels touching 95 per cent. The sky is expected to remain generally cloudy.

Air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 74 at 9 am on July 11, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Weather forecast for the week

The pleasant, cloudy conditions are expected to persist over the next few days. Light to moderate showers are likely over the weekend, as conditions remain favourable for rainfall.

A cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and adjoining areas will continue to influence Delhi’s weather, aiding cloud formation and enhancing rain activity. Daytime temperatures are expected to stay between 33–35 degrees Celsius, with humidity ranging from 80–90 per cent for the rest of the week.