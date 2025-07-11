Himachal Pradesh: Cloudbursts, landslides claim 91 lives since June 20

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed significant devastation since the onset of the monsoon, with 91 people losing their lives between June 20 and July 10, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In its latest Cumulative Loss Report, the SDMA noted that 55 of the deaths were directly attributed to rain-related disasters such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, drowning incidents, and electrocution. An additional 36 deaths occurred in road accidents triggered or worsened by adverse weather conditions.

The rain-triggered calamities--such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning incidents--have left a trail of devastation across the hill state. The SDMA's Cumulative Loss Report (as of July 10) reveals that the largest number of rain-related deaths occurred in Mandi district (17 deaths), followed by Kangra (12 deaths) and Kullu (3 deaths).

15 people died in cloudburst incidents, nine drowned, and eight lost their lives in flash floods. Another ten deaths were the result of falls from trees or steep slopes, while four people died of electrocution and four others succumbed to causes that remain unidentified. Additional casualties have also been linked to lightning strikes, landslides, and fire incidents triggered by the rains. Additionally, 36 people lost their lives in road accidents during the same period, with Solan (6 deaths), Kullu (7 deaths), and Chamba (6 deaths) reporting the highest numbers. A total of 131 people have been reported injured, while 364 animals have died. The SDMA has pegged the cumulative monetary loss at over ₹74 crore, covering widespread damage to public infrastructure, water supply systems, power lines, and rural development works. ALSO READ: Himachal rains: Rescue ops on to trace 30 missing, landslides in Mandi

A total of 752 houses have been fully damaged, while another 880 are partially damaged. Damage to agriculture and horticulture land and significant losses in the PWD, Power, and Rural Development sectors have also been reported. Restoration efforts are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed in high-impact zones. The SDMA has called on residents to remain alert as more rainfall is expected in the coming days. Earlier, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the disaster-affected villages of Baga, Syanj and Panglyur in Nachan Assembly Constituency of Mandi district on Thursday to assess the damages caused by the recent natural calamity.

He met with affected families, consoled them and assured them of all possible support from the state government. He also offered prayers for the peace of the departed souls and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister personally reviewed the extent of destruction in these villages and enquired about the loss of life and property. Visibly moved by the plight of the victims, he stopped at multiple locations along the route to interact with the local residents and listen to their grievances. ALSO READ: Himachal CM chairs disaster management meet; focus on training, SDRF CM Sukhu said that the scale of the disaster was immense, but the state government stands firmly with every affected family and was committed to their rehabilitation. He assured that all necessary steps would be taken to provide relief and restore normalcy in the area.

In Baga village, two individuals have lost their lives, while in Pangaliyur, nine persons were swept away due to flash floods, of which four bodies have been recovered. Search operations are underway to locate the remaining five. The residents of Baga apprised the Chief Minister that a large portion of the hillside had collapsed, which caused substantial damage to their homes and livestock. The Chief Minister assured that full compensation would be provided for the loss of homes, cattle sheds, cows, sheep and goats. He also directed the district administration to make proper and adequate arrangements for the stay and rehabilitation of the affected families.