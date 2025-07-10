Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 09:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today

Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today

Heavy rain causes waterlogging and traffic chaos in Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD issues red alert for more showers and disruption today

Residents are advised to stay indoors during intense spells, avoid waterlogged routes, and remain alert to further updates from authorities | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and Gurugram on Wednesday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the heatwave but also paralysing evening commutes. The downpour, triggered by a northward shift in the monsoon, led to waterlogging and severe traffic congestion across the National Capital Region (NCR).
 

What did the IMD forecast before the rain hit?

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a ‘yellow alert’ early on Wednesday, predicting light to moderate rainfall through the day. By 3:45 pm, the alert was upgraded to an ‘orange alert’ for northwest and northeast Delhi, which was extended citywide by 6 pm. Soon after the showers began, the alert was further revised to ‘red alert’ by 6:30 pm, warning of “moderate to heavy rainfall” across the capital. 
 
 

Where did Delhi see the heaviest rainfall?

 
Rainfall was patchy but intense in certain areas. According to the Hindustan Times, between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the Najafgarh weather station recorded the highest rainfall at 60 mm. Other recorded rainfall levels included:
 
Aya Nagar: 50.5 mm

Pragati Maidan: 37 mm
 
Pusa: 30 mm
 
North Campus: 22 mm
 
Palam: 14.4 mm
 
IGNOU: 11.5 mm
 
Naraina: 6.5 mm
 
Janakpuri: 4 mm
 
Lodhi Road: 1.5 mm
 

Which areas faced traffic chaos and waterlogging?

 
Several major areas in Delhi and Gurugram reported waterlogging, leading to long traffic snarls during peak evening hours. Key affected locations included:
 
Delhi: Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk
 
Gurugram: MG Road, National Highway 8, and multiple arterial roads
 
Commuters shared photos and videos on social media, highlighting the lack of preparedness and urging civic bodies to act. 

What to expect today? IMD issues red alert

 
The IMD has issued a red alert for Thursday as well, forecasting moderate to heavy rainfall across the capital. The department also warned of cloudy skies, gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph, and occasional lightning. Wind speeds could peak at 50 kmph during heavier spells. 
 
Residents are advised to stay indoors during intense spells, avoid waterlogged routes, and remain alert to further updates from authorities.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

