Delhi weather today: Rain brings relief as May set to end with no heatwaves

Delhi is recording its wettest May on record as downpour continues in the city. On Tuesday, Delhi witnessed pleasant weather after thunderstorms and heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in many parts. Continuous rainfall has been observed in the national capital, triggering flight delays, diversions, traffic jams and power outages.

ALSO READ: Mumbai on red alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall; IndiGo issues advisory On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert. Warning of strong winds, the Met Department had urged people to stay indoors. Overnight winds reached up to 82 kmph over the weekend.

Thundery development expected in Delhi today

A day after a thunderstorm and heavy rain, Delhi is set to witness partly cloudy skies with hot, humid conditions on May 27. Light rainfall is expected, which may be followed by thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is likely to range between 26 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may hover between 36 degrees Celsius and 38 degrees Celsius.

The Met Department has issued no alert for today.

Rain to continue through the week, says IMD

Delhi’s air quality in 'moderate' category

Air quality in Delhi improved, but fell back into the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday morning, after having deteriorated due to a massive dust storm across Delhi-NCR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 110 at 8 am on May 27, compared to 97 at the same time a day earlier.

The improvement in air quality is due to the heavy rainfall that cleared the atmosphere of pollutants.

Air quality also improved across the NCR, with the AQI remaining ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 105 at 4 pm on May 27. In Gurugram, the AQI moved to 92, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 72 and 64, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 68.

As per the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.