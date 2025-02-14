Delhi weather update: Warm days ahead with strong winds, misty mornings

Daytime temperatures over the past few days have risen 3-6 degrees Celsius above normal across most of North and Central India. The national capital has witnessed unusually high temperatures throughout the winter months. Temperatures have remained significantly above normal, leaving residents without the expected winter chill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds later in the day.

Delhi weather today

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to drop to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 26 degrees Celsius. The IMD forecasts warm, sunny weather with strong surface winds later in the day. The relative humidity is currently at 16 per cent with a wind speed of 16 km/h.

IMD weather forecast

Temperature fluctuations are likely to continue nationwide over the next few days. A cyclonic circulation over northeast India, particularly Assam, may bring heavy rainfall to the region. Light snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and in isolated parts of Assam and Meghalaya.

Night temperatures have recently risen by 1-3 degrees Celsius in West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, East Rajasthan and Gujarat, while they have dropped by 1-3 degrees Celsius in most parts of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Delhi's AQI update

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category for the second consecutive day, helped by strong winds. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index(AQI) was recorded at 129 at 8 am on February 14. The AQI in Delhi significantly improved on February 13 after three days of ‘poor’ air quality.

Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow

On Saturday, Delhi is expected to witness warm weather with a misty morning and a clear sky later in the day. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 11 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 27 degrees Celsius. This shift in weather is expected to offer relief from the recent cold conditions.'