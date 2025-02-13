LIVE news updates: Ruckus in Parliament as Waqf JPC report tabled

President Donald Trump said negotiations to end the Ukraine war will start “immediately” after holding a telephone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday morning. Trump has long said he would quickly end the war in Ukraine, without spelling out exactly how he would accomplish this.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday where he will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday for his bilateral meeting after last month's inauguration ceremony. As he reached Blair House, the President's Guest House, where he will be staying he was accorded a rousing welcome by members of the Indian-American diaspora. A warm reception in the winter chill! Despite the cold weather, the Indian diaspora in Washington DC has welcomed me with a very special welcome. My gratitude to them, Modi said on X. Prime Minister Modi is the fourth foreign leader hosted by Trump in the weeks after his inauguration last month.
Within less than a month of the start of Trump's second term in the White House, he has hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Jordan's King Abdullah II.
Officials said that 34 people were injured after a tractor trolley overturned in the Ganjdundwara area in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Wednesday. "In the Ganjdundwara PS area, several people were returning after 'Ganga Snan'. Their tractor-trolley lost control and overturned. 34 people have been injured in the incident...No one is in a critical condition," Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar Bharti, said today. All the injured were later taken to the Ganjdundwara CHC for treatment.
11:29 AM
11:11 AM
After their bilateral meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump will hold a press conference, said White House.
10:57 AM
Andhra Pradesh minister K Athcannaidu has said there was no need to panic over the outbreak of Avian Influenza in the state as measures to control it are in place. The Animal Husbandry Minister warned against unnecessary rumour mongering, noting that some on social media are falsely pegging the number of dead chickens at 4 million.
10:35 AM
The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degree Celsius, 1.8 notches above season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather department has predicted strong winds during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 26 degree Celsius.
10:10 AM
Police have arrested two persons after seizing hybrid ganja valued at Rs 22.28 lakh from them in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip, police kept a vigil at a place in Shahad area and spotted the two persons roaming in a suspicious manner on Tuesday evening.
Upon checking, the police seized 1.114 kg of the hybrid ganja from their possession, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.
9:37 AM
A federal judge in Washington blocked for now President Donald Trump from removing the head of an independent US agency that protects government whistleblowers. In a temporary restraining order issued Wednesday night, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson found that Trump’s removal of Hampton Dellinger on Feb. 7 from the US Office of Special Counsel “plainly” went against US law.
9:30 AM
Donald Trump said both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed a desire for peace in separate phone calls with him on Wednesday, and Trump ordered top U.S. officials to begin talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
8:57 AM
Prime Minister Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday where he will meet President Donald Trump on Thursday for his bilateral meeting. He received a rousing welcome from members of the Indian-American diaspora when he reached Blair House, the President's Guest House.