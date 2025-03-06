Chilly days, strong winds back for Delhi, air quality remains moderate

Delhi woke up to a chilly morning with breezy conditions on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir. As a result, Delhi-NCR is experiencing a shift in weather, with mild cold and potentially foggy mornings.
Delhi weather today
The minimum temperature is expected to drop to 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum may reach 29 degrees Celsius, with strong surface winds and cold evenings predicted for the day, according to the IMD. The relative humidity is 7 per cent and the wind speed is 7 km/h.
IMD's weather forecast
Due to the strong surface winds caused by the western disturbance lying in Pakistan there has been drop in minimum temperatures and maximum temperatures over Delhi/NCR during the past 24 hours. The IMD has issued an alert for snowfall and heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir. Due to the snow alert for the mountains, the weather in the Delhi-NCR region has become cooler, especially the mornings and evenings. Snowfall in the mountains is subtly influencing the weather in the plains, bringing light rain and chilly winds to Delhi and its surrounding areas.
Delhi's AQI update
Delhi's air quality remained in the 'moderate' category on Thursday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 123 at 7 am, compared to 113 at the same time on Wednesday. The city's 24-hour average AQI stood at 119 at 4 pm. With pollution levels easing, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee revoked Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).
Delhi weather forecast for tomorrow
On Friday, Delhi is expected to experience misty mornings, warm weather and clear skies. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 13 degrees Celsius, while the maximum could reach 30 degrees Celsius. This shift is expected to provide relief from the recent temperature surge, while keeping conditions pleasant.