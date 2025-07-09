IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rain batters north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Delhi today. Skies will remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall expected throughout the day. Residents should also brace for possible lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30-40 kmph, potentially reaching up to 50 kmph during heavier spells.
Yellow alert signals the possibility of moderate rainfall — not severe, but enough to cause localised waterlogging and interrupt outdoor plans. On the brighter side, the showers are expected to bring relief from the heat. Maximum temperatures will likely stay near 37 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may settle around 27 degrees Celsius.
Delhi pollution: Air quality remains ‘satisfactory’
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Wednesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was recorded at 85 at 8 am on July 9.
Air quality also improved across the NCR, with AQI levels remaining ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 98 at 4 pm on July 8. In Gurugram, the AQI was 67. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 131 and 192 respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 125.
Weekly weather forecast for Delhi
The IMD has not issued any significant weather warnings for the week, although a yellow alert remains active for July 9. Light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue through the week. No heatwave conditions are forecast for the days ahead.
Flash flood alert issued in Himachal Pradesh
Heavy rain continues to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the local meteorological department to warn of low to moderate flash flood risk in eight districts over the next 24 hours. The districts under alert are Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una.
From June 1 to July 8, the state recorded 203.2 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 152.6 mm for the period.
The Met department also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain at isolated places in seven districts till next Monday.
Heavy rain floods UP, waterlogs Kolkata
Torrential rain triggered severe waterlogging in Kolkata on Tuesday, flooding several areas and disrupting daily life. Commuters waded through knee-deep water as overnight showers continued into the morning. The IMD has predicted more rain and warned fishermen against venturing into the sea due to a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal.
In Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga overflowed after heavy rainfall, flooding key riverfronts in Varanasi and Prayagraj. Manikarnika Ghat and nearby temples in Varanasi, and Ram Ghat in Prayagraj, were submerged. Waterlogging was also reported in Moradabad, though early drainage efforts limited the damage.
Monsoon forecast for northern India
The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan from July 7–13. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rain between July 7–10. Very heavy rainfall is likely in Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan through July 10, and in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on July 7–8.
