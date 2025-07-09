IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi as heavy rain batters north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Delhi today. Skies will remain generally cloudy, with light to moderate rainfall expected throughout the day. Residents should also brace for possible lightning and gusty winds ranging between 30-40 kmph, potentially reaching up to 50 kmph during heavier spells.

The IMD has not issued any significant weather warnings for the week, although a yellow alert remains active for July 9. Light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue through the week. No heatwave conditions are forecast for the days ahead.

Air quality also improved across the NCR, with AQI levels remaining ‘satisfactory’ or ‘moderate’ in most locations. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 98 at 4 pm on July 8. In Gurugram, the AQI was 67. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 131 and 192 respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 125.

Flash flood alert issued in Himachal Pradesh

Heavy rain continues to lash several parts of Himachal Pradesh, prompting the local meteorological department to warn of low to moderate flash flood risk in eight districts over the next 24 hours. The districts under alert are Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una.

From June 1 to July 8, the state recorded 203.2 mm of rainfall, significantly higher than the normal 152.6 mm for the period.

The Met department also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain at isolated places in seven districts till next Monday.

Heavy rain floods UP, waterlogs Kolkata