Home / India News / Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, Odisha
Live New Update

Bharat Bandh LIVE news updates: Railway tracks blocked in West Bengal, Odisha

Latest news updates: Catch all the news developments from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,
Police personnel keep vigil amid 'Bihar bandh' at Sachiwalay Halt Railway station in Patna,

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

12:08 PM

Bharat Bandh halts coal operations in Jharkhand

Coal production and transportation in Jharkhand were brought to a standstill as workers participated in the strike. In Ranchi, trade unions and Left parties organized rallies, calling for the withdrawal of the labour codes.

12:04 PM

Members of Left parties' union block railway tracks in Jadavpur

Members of the Left parties' union entered Jadavpur railway station in West Bengal to block the railway tracks to mark their protest against the central govt's "pro-corporate" policies. Left parties' unions also took out a foot march in Jadavpur.

11:57 AM

Shops closed, private buses, autos off roads in Puducherry

Privately operated buses, autos and tempos were off the roads in Puducherry on Wednesday due to the nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions to oppose the central government's policies, including the four new labour codes. Shops, establishments, vegetable and fish markets remained closed.

11:38 AM

Left parties stage protest against Centre in Guindy

11:16 AM

Buses operate normally despite trade union strike in Chennai

11:01 AM

Bharat Bandh LIVE update: What will stay open?

- Schools and colleges: These will remain open as usual unless local authorities decide otherwise.
 
- Trains: Train services are likely to operate, but there may be small delays or disruptions if protests happen near tracks or stations.
 
- Essential services: Hospitals, emergency medical services, pharmacies, and basic utilities like electricity and water will continue to run normally.
 
- Shops and markets: Some shops may stay open, but business could be slower in areas where the bandh is being observed, especially due to fewer people outside and limited transport.
 

10:51 AM

Bharat Bandh update: Participants in the strike

Ten central trade unions have called for the strike, including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Self Employed Women's Association (SEWA), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), United Trade Union Congress (UTUC), and All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC).

10:47 AM

All India Trade Union Congress workers protest outside CMPDI headquarters in Ranchi

10:24 AM

Bharat Bandh LIVE update: Banking, postal services to be affected

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur  said the farmers' unions in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will also hold protest in their areas. She said banking, postal, and electricity services will be affected by the strike.
 

10:05 AM

Bharat Bandh news update: Roads wore a deserted look in Coimbatore as buses stayed off the streets

9:51 AM

What demands have been raised by the trade unions?

The trade unions have called on the government to tackle unemployment, fill approved vacant positions through recruitment, generate new job opportunities, extend both the duration of work and wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), and implement similiar legislation for urban employment.
 

9:44 AM

Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: Total shutdown in Kerala

The strike, which began Tuesday midnight has received strong support from trade unions and Left-leaning organisations in Kerala. Roads wore a deserted look as buses stayed off the streets, and workers across various sectors stayed away from their duties in solidarity.

9:32 AM

Cong workers block railway track at Sachiwalay station in protest against revision of voter list in Bihar

9:21 AM

Police lathicharge workers of Left organisations as they try to enforce shutdown in Howrah

9:18 AM

Why have trade unions called a general strike?

The protest revolves around a 17-point list of demands that unions presented to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. Union leaders claim the government has ignored these demands and has not held the annual labour conference for the past decade.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiBJPCongressBharat Bandhprivatisation

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 8:56 AM IST

Explore News