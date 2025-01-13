'We salute our security forces': Chhattigsarh CM Sai on Bijapur encounter

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai saluted the courage of the security forces after five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

Speaking to ANI, Sai said "We salute the courage of our security forces. Our security forces have been fighting strongly against Naxalism for the last one year and have also been succeeding which has been praised by everyone. Our Prime Minister is working on ending Naxalism by 2026 and his mission will definitely be achieved."

Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, said the Police.

According to the Superintendent of Police, Bijapur, Jitendra Yadav, "Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces. The bodies of 2 female naxals and 3 male naxals have been recovered. The identification of the deceased is yet to be done."

Additionally, the SP said that several automatic and other weapons and explosives were from the forests under the National Park area of the Bijapur district.

"1 SLR rifle, 12 bore rifle, single shot rifle, BGL launcher and other arms and ammunition have been recovered," said the official.

Sharing details from the encounter, SP Jitendra Yadav said, "Based on the intelligence about the presence of naxals in the Bandepara-Korenjed forests under Madded police station area of the national park area of Bijapur district on January 11, a security force team had gone on an anti-Maoist operation."

"On Sunday morning, an exchange of fire began between the security forces and the Naxalites in the Bandepara-Korenged forest, which continued till 3-4 pm," said the SP.

Following the encounter, the search operation led to the recovery of five bodies of the killed Naxals including two women, all in uniforms.

The recovered weapons included one SLR rifle, one 12-bore rifle, two single-shot rifles, one BGL launcher, and one locally made Bharmar gun, along with explosives, Maoist literature, and other Naxal materials.