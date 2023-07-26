Delhi witnesses surge in conjunctivitis, AIIMS reports 100 cases daily

Amid the incessant rainfall that lashed the national capital and other areas for past few weeks, there have been multiple cases of Conjunctivitis reported in Delhi NCR.

The cases of Conjunctivitis are on the rise in Delhi NCR, and according to Dr JS Titiyal, Chief RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences, AIIMS, the national capital is reporting 100 cases per day.

"We are getting at least 100 cases of conjunctivitis per day. There is usually a seasonal increase in conjunctivitis cases, which coincides with the flu season. The conjunctivitis cases are mostly caused by virus," Dr Titiyal said.

The conjunctivitis cases are reported each year during monsoon season, "Red eye returns with monsoon, itching, redness, watering and sometimes discharge," Dr Harsh Kumar, Opthalmologist, Centre for Sight said.

One of the private eye care hospital has from Delhi had reported 1032 cases of Conjunctivitis in Delhi NCR and 1521 cases pan India.

"These figures represent a significant increase compared to the same period in the previous year (July 2022), with 646 cases in Delhi NCR and 1202 cases nationwide. The surge in numbers necessitates heightened awareness and swift action to control the spread of this eye condition effectively." Dr. Samir Sud Director and Co-founder, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals said.

Informing about the precautions, Dr Titiyal said that general hygience measures should be followed with regular handwash after coming from outside.

"General hygiene measures should be followed. You should wash your hands whenever coming from outside. Try to avoid closed contact with anyone in your family who has eye flu," he said.

"If you have conjunctivitis, use dark goggles, avoid swimming, avoid close contact with others, do not touch your eyes, children may avoid going to school for few days to avoid spread to other students, "he said.

Dr Harsh also shared some precautionary measures and said that to avoid crowded places.

"Avoid crowded places and avoid touching common objects like railings or handles. Use only antibiotic eye drops," Dr Harsh Kumar said.

"In order to reduce the risk of transmitting conjunctivitis, it is essential to maintain strict hygiene practices. Thoroughly washing hands, avoiding touching the eyes, and refraining from sharing personal items like towels or eye makeup can contribute to preventing the infection's transmission," Dr Samir Sud said.