Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi Zoo to sign MoU with Vantara, Congress raises privatisation fears

Delhi Zoo to sign MoU with Vantara, Congress raises privatisation fears

The agreement will be a 'knowledge-sharing partnership' between the Delhi NZP, GZRRC, and the Gujarat government, a senior official said

Delhi’s National Zoological Park (NZP) is preparing to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Reliance’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) next week, as part of a knowledge-sharing partnership.

Delhi's NZP is the only zoo run by the central government in India.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s National Zoological Park (NZP) is preparing to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with Reliance’s Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) next week, as part of a knowledge-sharing partnership.
 
The GZRRC also operates Reliance's Vantara animal rehabilitation centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The NZP is the only zoo run by the central government in India.
 

Agreement focuses on training, veterinary, and exchange

 
According to a report by The Print, quoting a senior official from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFCC), the agreement will be signed between the Delhi NZP, GZRRC, and the Gujarat government. Key provisions include:
 
 
  • Training and workshops for Delhi Zoo staff
  • Exchange of best practices between Delhi Zoo and GZRRC
  • Veterinary support from GZRRC, especially for large animals
  • Modernisation support for Delhi Zoo
 
The official clarified that the MoU does not involve a transfer of zoo management. Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeet Kumar confirmed the same, stating that no management handover is being considered.
 
“A team of 7 members from Vantara visited the Zoo on Saturday and Sunday and were taken around the facilities. The MoU has been drafted, and a proposal has been sent to all parties. It hasn’t been signed yet,” said Kumar. He added that the agreement would also enable animal transfers between the two institutions.

Also Read

Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, Madhya Pradesh cheetahs, Cheetah Project India, cheetah relocation India, Pawak and Prabhash cheetahs, Kuno National Park cheetahs, cheetahs from South Africa, cheetah conservation India, Madhya Pradesh wildlife touri

Two South African cheetahs released in MP's Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary

PremiumGenetically modified wolf pups Romulus and Remus, two of three successfully bred by reconstructing a genome from the ancient DNA of fossils from the dire wolf that had been extinct for over 12,500 years by Colossal Biosciences (REUTERS)

The 'de-extinction' of the dire wolf could be both a gift and a curse

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

We must show kindness, compassion towards animals: Former CJI Chandrachud

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM orders large-scale cleanliness drive, stray animal management

Livestock, cows

Cabinet nod to livestock disease control programme with Rs 3,880 cr outlay

 
“Vantara has world-class veterinarians and facilities, and there’s a lot we can learn from them. The MoU will help advance our partnership,” Kumar said. 
 

Congress raises privatisation concerns

 
The Congress party criticised the move, questioning whether it marks the first step towards privatising the Delhi Zoo.
 
“Is this the first step towards handing over the zoo to a private enterprise?” asked Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X.
 
"While the Govt claims that this is not a management transfer, its past record does not inspire confidence," he added, alleging that the agreement is being signed in a “hush-hush manner”. 
 

Delhi Zoo under scrutiny, Vantara’s growing role

 
The MoU comes months after the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) suspended the Delhi Zoo’s membership over alleged mistreatment of Shankar, an African elephant reportedly kept in chains.
 
Vantara is one of the world’s largest wildlife rescue centres, housing over 150,000 animals from more than 2,000 species. While it is lauded for its scale and infrastructure, critics have flagged concerns over a lack of transparency and the possible privatisation of wildlife conservation.
 
Animal rights groups have also raised questions over the relocation of wild animals from public zoos to the privately managed facility in Jamnagar.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

LIVE news updates: Monsoon session of Parliament to run from July 21 to Aug 12

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament Monsoon session to begin July 21, first since Pahalgam attack

Meta

CAIT, Meta initiative to train 25,000 women traders with digital skills

Raja Raghuvanshi, Sonam

Indore tourist's body found in Meghalaya; machete recovered, wife missing

Flood, Tripura Flood

Sikkim landslide: Rescue ops hit by bad weather, chopper aborts mission

Topics : Animals BS Web Reports wildlife Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon