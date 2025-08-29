Mayawati promotes nephew Akash Anand as BSP national convener: Report

Bahujan Samaj Party national president Mayawati has promoted her nephew Akash Anand, appointing him as the BSP's national convener, party sources said.

If the sources are to be believed, the post of national convener is second to that of the national president. Akash has now become the second most powerful leader, they said.

Till now, Akash Anand had been playing the role of national coordinator.

BSP UP unit president Vishwanath Pal, talking to PTI on Friday, confirmed that Akash Anand has now become the national convener of the party.

Later, in a post on X, Pal said, "Many thanks to respected sister Kumari Mayawati ji for appointing Shri Akash Anand ji as the national convener of the BSP. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to national convener Hon. Akash Anand ji. #JaiBhim." Pal's post was shared by senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra on X.