Delhi zoo soon to start accepting int'l ATM cards for foreign tourists

The National Zoological Park in Delhi soon will have the facility to accept international Master and Visa cards for the foreign tourists, officials said on Thursday.

Akanksha Mahajan, director of National Zoological Park, said this facility will attract more foreigners to come to the zoo.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We have seen that the foreign nationals, who visit zoo without tourist guide, faced difficulty while doing payment at the ticket counters and later turn back. Most of the foreign tourists come to the national capital during winter season and we want them to visit the zoo as well. For that we have asked the bank officials concerned to update the facility so that tourists having international Visa or Master cards can use it to buy the tickets," Mahajan said.

Apart from this, the zoo will also provide unified payments interface (UPI) facility since the digitisation is underway and the society is rapidly moving towards the cashless transactions, she said.

"People also requested us to provide them the UPI facility. We also understand it and are going to add it and spoke to the bank officials about this. They have assured us that it will be added," Mahajan said.

Two kiosks for booking tickets will also be installed at the main entrance of the zoo.

"In order to ease the process of booking tickets, we are going to install two kiosks at the main gate of the zoo. We will also give a good free WiFi facility so that the visitors can book their tickets hustle free. This will also reduce the crowd at the main ticket counters," she said.

Mahajan said these facilities are likely to be started by Diwali.