Roads waterlogged, schools shut as Delhi-NCR wakes up to a rainy Wednesday

Rain lashed parts of Delhi during the early hours of Wednesday. Several parts of the national capital, such as ITO, got waterlogged, causing traffic snarls and hindrances in traffic movement.

Other parts of the national capital region (NCR), including Noida and Ghaziabad, experienced heavy rainfall early in the morning. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall till July 27, which will impact the temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for most of Delhi-NCR, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall and heavy thunderstorms.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places over west Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain/thunderstorm/lightning at isolated places over HP, Punjab, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan," the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said.

"Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered the closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna river in the national capital is still flowing just a few centimetres below the danger mark.

At 10:00 pm on Tuesday, the Yamuna water level near the old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres against the danger mark of 205.33 metres. It was 205.32 metres at 7:00 pm. The rise in water level has been a matter of concern, leading to a flood-like situation in the national capital and adjoining regions.

The river water level had been hovering around the danger mark of 205.33 metres for the last few days after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

However, the river crossed the danger mark at 5:00 pm on July 10 following incessant rainfall in the national capital.

(With agency inputs)