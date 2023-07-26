Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

PM Modi pays tributes to fallen soldiers on Kargil Vijay Diwas

The day brings to the fore the bravery of India's unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

The day brings to the fore the bravery of India's unparalleled warriors who will always remain a source of inspiration to the people of the country, the prime minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Jai Hind," Modi said.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counterassault to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's win over its neighbour.

Also Read

Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas on July 26, here is a look at 1999 Kargil War

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Here are five Hindi films based on Kargil War

Preparations underway at Kargil War Memorial ahead of 24th Vijay Diwas

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

2 day event to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations begin in Ladakh

Omron Healthcare starts construction of manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

Heavy rain likely in Odisha, IMD asks fishermen not to venture into sea

Yamuna flowing at 205.24 metres, falls below danger mark in Delhi

You may not need fourth shot of Covid-19 vaccine, but a flu shot might help

LIVE: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers on 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas

Topics :Narendra ModiKargil warKargil Vijay Diwas

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story