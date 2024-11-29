Delhiites continue to breathe in 'very poor' air as the AQI rises to 325

Delhi woke up to another polluted morning today, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 325 at 8 am, classifying the air as ‘very poor’, according to the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This morning, AQI rose by 22 points compared to the AQI of 303 on Wednesday morning. Persistent smog enveloped the city, obscuring landmarks like India Gate. With PM2.5 and PM10 levels hovering in the hazardous range, schools have maintained hybrid learning models to safeguard students’ health.

AQI across different locations in Delhi

This morning, the different levels of Air Quality Index were recorded at multiple locations according to CPCB’s 8 am bulletin. Delhi’s ITO recorded the AQI of 317, Patparganj at 349, Anand Vihar at 393, Vivek Vihar at 394. However, some areas reported an AQI of below 300 classifying the air quality as ‘poor’. For example, at 8 am, Major Dhyanchand Stadium recorded an AQI of 297, Chandni Chowk at 268, Mandir Marg at 294 Lodhi Road IMD at 234, among others.

Understanding AQI levels and their impact

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a metric used to evaluate pollution levels in the air. An AQI ranging from 0 to 50 reflects ‘good’ air quality, posing minimal health risks. Values between 51 and 100 are labelled ‘satisfactory’, indicating low pollution levels with little to no impact on health. When the AQI rises to the 101–200 range, it is classified as ‘moderate’, which may cause mild discomfort for sensitive groups, such as individuals with respiratory conditions.

An AQI of 201–300 falls under the ‘poor’ category, posing potential risks to vulnerable populations like children and the elderly. Levels between 301 and 400, described as ‘very poor’, present significant health concerns, particularly for people with existing medical conditions. AQI readings of 401–450 are deemed ‘severe’, affecting the general population and leading to respiratory issues. Anything exceeding 450 is categorised as ‘severe plus’, representing dangerously high pollution levels that can have serious health consequences for everyone.

Graded Response Action Plan: Stage-IV restrictions

The Supreme Court has confirmed the implementation of Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), introducing strict anti-pollution measures. In response to worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) previously directed all schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to adopt a hybrid learning model for classes up to grade 12, combining in-person and online teaching methods.

>Truck ban: Only trucks carrying essential goods or using cleaner fuels such as LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric are permitted.

>Light commercial vehicles: Non-essential vehicles registered outside Delhi are restricted unless they meet electric or BS-VI diesel standards.

>Construction halt: All public project construction activities remain suspended.