Parliamentary disruption a malady, weakens our foundation: VP Dhankar

Vice President Dhankhar, who is Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that 75th National Constitution Day on November 26 was a moment for parliamentarians to send a message of hope to 1.4 billion people

Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy, it's a malady: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | (Photo: PTI)
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 6:33 AM IST
Amid disruptions in Parliament over opposition's demands for discussion on Adani issue, Manipur situation and Sambhal violence, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that parliamentary disruption is not a remedy but a malady and urged the members to engage in the "traditional thoughtful discussion" and embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue.

"Parliamentary disruption is not a remedy, it's a malady. It weakens our foundation. It slides parliament into irrelevance. We must continue to have our relevance. When we engage in this kind of conduct, we deviate from constitutional ordainment. We show our back to our duties. If parliament strays from its constitutional duty to represent people's hopes and aspirations, it is our duty to nurture nationalism, further democracy. I urge you all to embrace the spirit of meaningful dialogue. Let us return to traditional thoughtful discussion," the Vice President said.

Dhankhar, who is Rajya Sabha Chairman, said that 75th National Constitution Day on November 26 was a moment for parliamentarians to send a message of hope to 1.4 billion people.

"Yesterday marked a historic milestone - the beginning of the final quarter-century before our Constitution turns 100. This was a moment for our House of Elders, guided by the spirit of nationalism, to send a powerful message of hope to 1.4 billion people, reaffirming our commitment to their dreams and aspirations and our journey towards Vikshit Bharat at 2047. It is with deep concern, I must say we missed this historic opportunity where there should have been productive dialogue, constructive engagement, echoing the collective aspirations of our people, we fell short of their expectations," he said.

He said parliament is a platform for productive discussion.

"I plead with you, I request you for cooperation. Allow me to take agenda of the day. Be assured, you shall have opportunity to raise all issues. Parliament is a platform for productive discussion. Question hour is important. I have already taken a call.... I cannot allow this house to get into irrelevance. We should not dishonour the spirit of those who gave us this Constitution," he said.

Rajya Sabha has not seen any meaningful business due to disruptions for the past the three days.

Jagdeep Dhankar earlier said that everyone in the Parliament should have the highest regard for conforming to the rules of the House, as any such deviation in tantamount to being sacrilegious to the "temple of democracy."

"If we start having our practice my way or no way, that is not only not democratic, that will pose a great challenge to the very existence of this sacred theatre. I have no doubt any deviation from the rules is virtually sacrileging this temple," Dhankar said.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 6:33 AM IST

