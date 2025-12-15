Dense fog and cold wave grips north Indian states; IMD issues alert

Large parts of northern India continued to experience dense fog and cold wave conditions on Monday, causing travel disruptions and prompting warnings from authorities. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast below-normal minimum temperatures in several states, including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Goa. Dense fog is expected in the early mornings across most of north and northeast India, affecting visibility and transport.

Airports issue advisory amid reduced visibility

Delhi airport issued an alert on Monday morning warning passengers of flight schedule disruption due to heavy fog. Shallow to moderate morning fog is expected across Delhi-NCR, with minimum temperatures around 8 degrees Celsius, which may impact air travel.

The IMD has cautioned that persistent fog, coupled with cold conditions, could worsen air pollution in urban areas already experiencing high smog levels. Airlines and road authorities have urged commuters to take extra travel time and stay alert. Cold wave continues in south and central India North Indian states are seeing a slight respite from extreme cold, with minimum temperatures rising slightly due to overcast skies. However, cold wave conditions are expected to continue at isolated places in Telangana and interior Karnataka over the next two days, with a severe cold wave likely in north interior Karnataka on December 15.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take precautions, particularly the elderly and children, who are more vulnerable to sudden drops in temperature. Snowfall and rainfall in hill states The IMD has forecast light to moderate snowfall at isolated places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the next few days. The hill regions of north India may also experience rain at lower elevations. Meanwhile, scattered rainfall is likely over northeastern states, coastal Odisha, and parts of the Western Ghats. Moderate rain is expected along the Konkan and Goa coasts, which may ease the cold conditions but could cause localised waterlogging in low-lying areas.