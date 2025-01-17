Dense fog in Delhi-NCR delays over 100 flights, cold wave intensifies

Severe fog conditions disrupted air travel across the Delhi-NCR region on Friday (January 17), with over 100 flights delayed and 10 cancellations reported. The dense fog reduced visibility to zero in several areas, severely affecting operations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, warning of dense to very dense fog affecting not only airports but also highways and railway routes. Friday’s weather is expected to feature clear skies during the day, with fog intensifying in the morning hours, likely exacerbating the cold weather in regions such as Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram.

Besides, the IMD also reported zero visibility at major airports, including Delhi's Palam Airport, Punjab's Amritsar Airport, and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi, Agra, and Lucknow airports. Similar conditions were observed in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Flight delays at IGI airport

At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, 117 flights faced delays as of 7 am, with 76 of them experiencing average delays of 20 minutes, according to flight tracking platform Flightradar24.

Despite these disruptions, the airport confirmed that take-offs and landings continued for flights equipped with CAT III compliance, enabling operations in low-visibility conditions. Passengers were advised to stay in touch with airlines for updated information.

Also Read

Cold wave in North India: Weather update

The persistent winter chill across North India has led several states to extend school holidays, prioritising the safety of students. Numerous regions are grappling with severe cold waves and freezing conditions, disrupting daily routines. States including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR have announced extensions to their winter breaks.

Uttar Pradesh: In response to the harsh weather, various districts in Uttar Pradesh have prolonged school closures. The Lucknow district administration has declared that schools will remain shut for students up to Class 8. However, online classes will continue for those in Classes 9 to 11. Similarly, in Gautam Buddh Nagar, a directive from the District Basic Education Officer mandates the closure of schools for Classes 1 to 8 until 17 January.

Rajasthan: Rajasthan has also been affected by freezing temperatures and rainfall, prompting school closures in several districts. In Kota, schools for students up to Class 5 will remain closed until 18 January. Chittorgarh has announced a break for Classes 1 to 8 until 17 January, while schools in Deeg district for the same age group will stay closed until 18 January.

Bihar: The extreme cold in Bihar has led to the suspension of classes for students up to Class 8 until 18 January. In Jamui district, the District Magistrate has ordered the suspension of classes for students in Classes 1 to 5 across government and private schools.