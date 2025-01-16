Despite overnight rain spell, Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'

Despite overnight rainfall, Delhi recorded "very poor" AQI of 350 at 8 am on Thursday (January 16), according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) website. However, it is expected that the air quality may improve as the day progresses.

Earlier on Wednesday, the AQI was recorded at 344, marking a significant drop from Tuesday’s reading of 250, which had placed the air quality in the 'poor' range.

To contextualise these figures, an AQI between 201 and 300 is classified as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and readings above 400 fall into the 'severe' category.

GRAP Stage III restrictions

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Wednesday invoked Stage-III ('Severe' Air Quality of Delhi) and Stage-IV ('Severe+' Air Quality of Delhi) measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), effective immediately across Delhi-NCR after air quality deteriorated.

According to the official order, "The AQI of Delhi for 14.01.2025 which reported as 275, exhibited a sharp increasing trend on 15.01.2025 and logging the AQI of 386 owing to dense foggy conditions and low temperatures leading to extremely low mixing height & ventilation coefficient for dispersion of pollutants."

"The Sub-Committee further analysed the air quality scenario and noted that AQI has increased to 393 at 5:00 pm and 396 at 6:00 pm respectively owing to sharply increasing trend of pollutant concentrations due to unfavorable conditions. AQI is further likely to breach the 400 mark as predicted by IMD/ IITM.," the order further reads.

Delhi weather round-up

Several parts of Delhi-NCR experienced rain on Thursday morning, as the national capital recorded the morning temperature at 11.2 degrees Celsius due to cloud cover.

Amid the rain, as many as 29 trains, arriving at Delhi or departing from Delhi, were running late, the Indian Railways said in a statement.

The moisture brought by the Western Cyclonic Disturbances brought rain to various parts of Delhi and its satellite cities, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, the weather office said.

Amid the rain, Delhi witnessed a slight increase in the temperature, with the minimum temperature settling at 11.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. The day's temperature is expected to come down by a few degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Thursday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 17 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.