Deputy CMO Sunil Kumar found hanging inside a hotel room in Prayagraj

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Sunil Kumar was found hanging inside a hotel room here on Monday.

The body was found after a staff member of the Hotel Vitthal knocked on the door and then forced it open after not getting an answer.

Visuals from the spot showed police officials surrounding the room although they have not given out any information yet as the probe is underway.

Kumar, 46, belonged to Varanasi and oversaw the immunization campaign in Prayagraj.

Further details are awaited.

