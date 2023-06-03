Despite Kavach, record budget push, train accidents rose by 37% in FY23

The data was shown in an official safety review meeting conducted by the Ministry of Railways in April, the record of which was released to all railway zones on May 8. In the meeting, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board Anil Lahoti had flagged the rise in non-fatal accidents as a “matter of grave concern”.

The three-train collision in Odisha that left 261 dead and 900 injured is being seen as the worst accident in India’s rail history, and has brought focus back on the lack of safety at the national transporter. Despite record budgetary allocations for infrastructure upgradation and safety, consequential rail accidents on Indian Railways’ increased by 37 per cent in 2022-23. Many of these accidents involved goods trains with most not reporting any casualty.