Despite Kavach, record budget push, train accidents rose by 37% in FY23

The three-train collision in Odisha that left 261 dead and 900 injured is being seen as the worst accident in India’s rail history, and has brought focus back on the lack of safety at the national transporter. Despite record budgetary allocations for infrastructure upgradation and safety, consequential rail accidents on Indian Railways’ increased by 37 per cent in 2022-23. Many of these accidents involved goods trains with most not reporting any casualty.
The data was shown in an official safety review meeting conducted by the Ministry of Railways in April, the record of which was released to all railway zones on May 8. In the meeting, CEO and Chairman of Railway Board Anil Lahoti had flagged the rise in non-fatal accidents as a “matter of grave concern”.
There were 48 consequential train accidents in FY23, as compared to 35 in the previous fiscal year, while an alarming 35 incidents of Signal Passed at Danger (SPAD). There were 162 cases of non-consequential train accidents last fiscal, as compared to 208 in FY22.
According to senior officials, a train accident is considered consequential in one or more of the three scenarios — total communications failure for over three hours after the accident (partial failure for six hours), value of damages being over Rs 2 crore, and loss of life.
Poor rolling stock maintenance, lack of pointsmen, and long working hours of crew in several railway zones were found to be key factors leading to this increase in accidents.
In the above-mentioned review meeting with general managers of all zonal railways and heads of railway-owned undertakings, Lahoti had brought these issues up and directed officials to immediately take corrective measures.
“Focus needs to be kept on the quality of rolling stock maintenance, materials used for it, working practices, and tests, superchecks by officers,” the chairman noted at the meeting, as quoted in the official minutes of that review meeting, adding that issues relating to track, signalling and operations, track, and “systemic deficiencies” must be addressed.
Meanwhile, the Railway Board also held meetings with several zonal railways over the issue of long working hours of the crew. Railway experts claim that shifts longer than 12 hours for crew directly involved in station, track, and rolling stock operations are dangerous and must be avoided at all costs.
In one such meeting in May, the Railway Board cracked the whip on South Central Railway, after it was found that 36 per cent of its staff had been working for over 12 hours a day since March. In the Bilaspur-Shahdol section, over 71 per cent of the crew was found working shifts of more than 12 hours, in what the railway board termed a “gross violation” of its policy, an official record of the meeting communicated by Railway Board to SCR said.
A similar letter was written to South East Central Railway on May 9 flagging long duty hours of crew, the zone which falls right beside the South Eastern Railway, is where the tragic Balasore train accident happened.
Meanwhile, the 35 cases of SPAD are a worrying sign for the national transporter, as it continues with the deployment of its indigenous anti-collision system – Kavach. The board flagged that this issue is persisting despite large-scale counselling of loco pilots. Kavach is designed to send an alert to loco pilots in cases of SPAD.
Railway Board spokesperson Amitabh Sharma confirmed that the area of accident had not been covered by the Kavach technology, with experts and citizens of the view that Kavach would have definitively prevented this tragedy from happening.
In 2021, the national transporter boasted of a historic feat – no passenger deaths in train accidents in two years. However, the derailment of Bikaner-Guwahati Express in 2022 brought the railways back to its forgetful past, as the accident left 9 people dead and over 50 injured.
Several derailments were also found to be results of cattle run overs, underscoring the need for quicker fencing of the railway network as it aims for a substantial speed upgrade on its tracks.
| Year
|
Number of Consequential train accidents
| Number of passenger fatalities
| 2016-17
| 104
| 195
|
2017-18
|
73
| 28
| 2018-19
| 59
| 16
| 2019-20
| 55
| 0
| 2020-21
| 22
| 0
| 2021-22
| 35
| 9*
| Sources: PIB, Indian Railways Annual Statistical Supplement
* Provisional