Home / India News / Toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 261, rescue operations complete

Toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 261, rescue operations complete

It is one of the deadliest train crashes in the history of the Indian Railways

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Toll in Odisha triple train crash rises to 261, rescue operations complete

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 12:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The toll in the disastrous railway accident in Odisha has risen to 261 and rescue operations at the site have been completed, a South Eastern Railway official said on Saturday.

"The number of casualties in Friday's railway accident has increased to 261. Another 650 injured passengers are being treated at various hospitals in Odisha," SER spokesperson Aditya Chowdhury said.

An enquiry into the accident will be held by the commissioner of railway safety (CRS), South Eastern circle, the official said.

The train crash, one of the deadliest in the country, took place in Balasore district about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar around 7 pm on Friday, prompting the Railway Ministry to order a probe. Three trains - the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train were involved in the accident.

Also Read

7 people from West Bengal killed in road mishap in Odisha's Jajpur

Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Odisha declares one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash

DRDO official arrested for passing info to Pak spy sent to 4-day remand

Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

Justin Trudeau expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha's train mishap

None from reserved coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah train injured or dead

Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

Topics :Odisha Train Crashtrain collision

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story