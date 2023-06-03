Home / India News / Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will arrive in New Delhi on June 4 from Singapore on a two-day visit

IANS New Delhi
Rajnath Singh to hold bilateral talks with US, German counterparts

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold bilateral talks with his visiting US and German counterparts on June 5 and 6, respectively, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

According to the Ministry, the bilateral talks will focus on enhancing defence corporation with the US and Germany.

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will arrive in New Delhi on June 4 from Singapore on a two-day visit.

It will be Secretary Austin's second visit to India, the previous one being in March 2021.

Meanwhile, Germany's Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will arrive in New Delhi on June 5 on a four-day visit to India.

Besides his meeting with Rajnath Singh, Pistorius is also likely to meet a few defence start-ups during an event organised by Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) in New Delhi.

On June 7, he will travel to Mumbai where he is likely to visit Headquarters, Western Naval Command and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited.

According to the Ministry, a host of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during the two meetings in Delhi.

--IANS

gcb/ksk/

Also Read

Robust defence finance system backbone of strong military: Rajnath Singh

Need to promote innovations useful for defence, civil sectors: Rajnath

Germany enters recession: What went wrong with Europe's largest economy?

PM Modi to discuss govt's strategy in Parliament with Union Ministers

Israel foreign minister's India visit provided further impetus to ties: MEA

Justin Trudeau expresses grief over loss of lives in Odisha's train mishap

None from reserved coaches of Bengaluru-Howrah train injured or dead

Odisha train crash: Anti-train collision system wasn't available on route

PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

PM of a nation of 1.5 bn deserves respect everywhere: Sam Pitroda

Topics :Rajnath SinghUnited StatesGermany

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story