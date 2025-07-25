Home / India News / Dhanbad mine collapse: NDRF, BCCL begin rescue operation for trapped miners

Dhanbad mine collapse: NDRF, BCCL begin rescue operation for trapped miners

The operation by a 35-member squad of the NDRF and a 15-member BCCL mines' rescue wing began around 11.30 am, after a futile attempt to search for the miners late on Thursday evening

coal mines
The NDRF was mobilised on Wednesday after Giridih MP C P Choudhary staged a dharna at Baghmara police station, demanding immediate rescue operations at the spot. (Representative photo)
Press Trust of India Dhanbad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 4:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A joint team from the NDRF and the Bharat Coking Coal Ltd started a search operation to rescue miners allegedly trapped during illegal mining in an abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, officials said.

The operation by a 35-member squad of the NDRF and a 15-member BCCL mines' rescue wing began around 11.30 am, after a futile attempt to search for the miners late on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, confusion continues over the alleged mine collapse incident at the Block-2 closed underground mines of BCCL at Baghmara, with several leaders claiming muiltiple deaths in the incident.

The NDRF was mobilised on Wednesday after Giridih MP C P Choudhary staged a dharna at Baghmara police station, demanding immediate rescue operations at the spot.

"The MP has pointed out three spots as suspected sites of trapped persons. Search operation has started at one of the spots and other locations would come under its ambit soon," Baghmara police station officer in-charge Ajit Kumar said.

The incident occured on July 22 evening, after roof of underground closed mines at Block 2 caved in, allegedly trapping several hired workers.

An NDRF official said on the condition of anonymity that the speed of the search operation is slow in absence of required resources, including JCB machines.

Jamshedpur West MLA and former Jharkhand minister Saryu Roy had on Thursday alleged a large-scale cover-up to conceal at least 15 deaths in the incident, calling it a case of "people being deliberately buried under fresh soil to destroy evidence".

On Wednesday, Choudhary had claimed that at least nine workers lost their lives.

Despite mounting allegations, officials from the Dhanbad district administration, BCCL and police claim that no signs of any such incident have been found so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India fails to secure exemption from UK carbon tax in trade deal: GTRI

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

Govt bans 25 OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT for explicit content

Marathwada varsity stops PG admissions in 113 colleges over irregularities

Lok Sabha to run smoothly from Monday as Om Birla meets party leaders

Topics :minesJharkhandNDRFrescue

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story