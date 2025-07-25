Lok Sabha to run smoothly from Monday as Om Birla meets party leaders

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday convened a meeting of senior leaders of political parties, where it was decided that the House will function smoothly from Monday onwards, parliamentary sources said.

Amid repeated disruptions for the last five days, Birla told leaders that he wanted the House to have meaningful discussions and pushed for decorum during Question Hour, they said.

It was decided that the House will function smoothly from Monday, the sources said.

Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday, they added.

The opposition has been raking up issues such as special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, US President Donald Trump's claim on India-Pakistan 'ceasefire' and the Pahalgam terror attack since the Monsoon session commenced on July 21.