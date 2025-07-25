Home / India News / Lok Sabha to run smoothly from Monday as Om Birla meets party leaders

Lok Sabha to run smoothly from Monday as Om Birla meets party leaders

Amid repeated disruptions for the last five days, Birla told leaders that he wanted the House to have meaningful discussions and pushed for decorum

Om Birla, Om, Birla
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday convened a meeting of senior leaders of political parties. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday convened a meeting of senior leaders of political parties, where it was decided that the House will function smoothly from Monday onwards, parliamentary sources said.

Amid repeated disruptions for the last five days, Birla told leaders that he wanted the House to have meaningful discussions and pushed for decorum during Question Hour, they said.

It was decided that the House will function smoothly from Monday, the sources said.

Lok Sabha will take up a discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' on Monday, they added.

The opposition has been raking up issues such as special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, US President Donald Trump's claim on India-Pakistan 'ceasefire' and the Pahalgam terror attack since the Monsoon session commenced on July 21.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

4,000 tonnes of illegally mined coal vanish in Meghalaya; HC seeks answers

SC allows Kerala govt to withdraw pleas against guv over assent to bills

Govt bans 25 OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT for explicit content

7 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

Topics :Om BirlaLok SabhaLok Sabha Speaker

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story