Home / India News / Marathwada varsity stops PG admissions in 113 colleges over irregularities

Marathwada varsity stops PG admissions in 113 colleges over irregularities

The university has a total of 187 colleges affiliated to it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts in the Marathwada region

exams, students, entrance exams
Of them, the university has stopped PG admissions in 113 colleges after it was found that these institutions lack basic amenities | Image: X@ani_digital
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has stopped admissions to postgraduate courses in 113 colleges affiliated to it in four districts after deficiencies and irregularities were found in these institutions, an official said on Friday.

These colleges include those run by the educational trusts linked to several prominent leaders from the ruling as well as opposition side, including ministers and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and former minister Rajesh Tope, he said.

The university has a total of 187 colleges affiliated to it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts in the Marathwada region.

Of them, the university has stopped PG admissions in 113 colleges after it was found that these institutions lack basic amenities. Also irregularities were found in their administration process, he said. "The university stopped admissions to PG courses in these colleges for the first year on July 22 and they were directed to take necessary corrective steps. These colleges were asked to submit reports about these measures to the university by July 28," the official said. The university took the action based on a report submitted by its own committee, which found irregularities and deficiencies in these colleges, including non-appointment of full time teachers, non-payment of salaries to teachers, lack of biometric system for attendance, among others, he said. Apart from Patil, Munde, Sule and Tope, leaders including Raosaheb Danve (BJP), Dhananajay Munde (NCP), Satish Chavan (NCP) and Prakash Solanke (NCP), he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: French President Macron says France will recognise Palestine as state

4,000 tonnes of illegally mined coal vanish in Meghalaya; HC seeks answers

SC allows Kerala govt to withdraw pleas against guv over assent to bills

Govt bans 25 OTT platforms including Ullu, ALTT for explicit content

7 students dead, several injured as school building collapses in Rajasthan

Topics :MarathwadaUniversityCollege admission

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story