Marathwada varsity stops PG admissions in 113 colleges over irregularities

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has stopped admissions to postgraduate courses in 113 colleges affiliated to it in four districts after deficiencies and irregularities were found in these institutions, an official said on Friday.

These colleges include those run by the educational trusts linked to several prominent leaders from the ruling as well as opposition side, including ministers and BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Pankaja Munde, and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and former minister Rajesh Tope, he said.

The university has a total of 187 colleges affiliated to it in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts in the Marathwada region.