Home / India News / Dhankhar reconstitutes RS panel of vice-chairpersons, half of them women

Dhankhar reconstitutes RS panel of vice-chairpersons, half of them women

The House members are informed that the panel of vice chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from July 17, 2023, he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A vice-chairperson nominated under sub-rule (1) shall hold office until a new panel of vice-chairperson is nominated, the rules say.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons of Parliament's upper house with half of them being women.

The House members are informed that the panel of vice chairpersons has been reconstituted with effect from July 17, 2023, he said.

Among the Rajya Sabha members who are the new vice-chairpersons are P T Usha, S Phangnon Konyak, Fauzia Khan, Sulata Deo, V Vijaysai Reddy, Ghanshyam Tiwari, L Hanumanthaiah and Sukhendu Sekhar Ray.

"Members will be happy to note that 50 per cent of vice-chairpersons happen to be women," the chairman said.

As per Rajya Sabha rules, "The chairman shall, from time to time, nominate from amongst the members of the Council a panel of not more than six vice-chairmen, one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the chairman and the deputy chairman when so requested by the chairman, or in his absence, by the deputy chairman."

A vice-chairperson nominated under sub-rule (1) shall hold office until a new panel of vice-chairperson is nominated, the rules say.

Soon after the Rajya Sabha met after an hour's adjournment, the chairman greeted the House members on their birthdays, wishing Rajmani Patel of the Congress, and Laxmikant Bajpayee and Sangeeta Yadav, both of the BJP.

"On my own and your behalf I wish them a long, healthy and happy life and be ever in the service of the nation," he said.

Dhankhar also said that he has received a letter dated April 11, 2023, from Luizinho Faleiro, a Rajya Sabha member from West Bengal, resigning from his seat, which he has accepted.

"I have accepted his resignation with effect from April 11, 2023," the chairman informed the house.

Also Read

Rajya Sabha Chair Jagdeep Dhankar calls meeting of floor leaders on July 18

India, Philippines underline commitment to strengthen bilateral relations

Houses adjourned to stop Oppn from raising Adani issue, says Jairam Ramesh

Law applies to everyone, regardless of their background: VP Dhankhar

RS Chairperson Dhankhar appoints 8 personal staff members on 20 committees

First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

Rains in HP: Flash floods damage houses, Shimla-Kinnaur highway blocked

TN urges govt to ask K'taka to release Cauvery water to save Kuruvai crop

Delhi court reserves order on regular bail application of Brij Bhushan

Rajya Sabha adjourned over oppn demand for discussion on Manipur situation

Topics :Jagdeep DhankarRajya Sabhawomen

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story