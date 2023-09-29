Home / India News / Dhankhar signs Women's Quota Bill; to be placed before Murmu for assent

Dhankhar signs Women's Quota Bill; to be placed before Murmu for assent

The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:28 AM IST
Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday signed the women's reservation bill as passed by Parliament before it is presented to President Droupadi Murmu for her assent.

The Constitution amendment bill was passed by the Lok Sabha with near unanimity and the Rajya Sabha with unanimity during a special session of Parliament earlier this month.

The bill, which seeks to give 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, will take some time before being implemented as the next census and the subsequent delimitation (redrawing Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies) exercise will ascertain the seats being earmarked for women candidates.

"Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha has signed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 as passed by the Houses of Parliament, for being presented to Hon'ble President of India for her assent to the Bill under Article 111 of the Constitution of India," the Vice President Secretariat said in a post on X.

It also shared a picture of Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal receiving the signed copy of the bill from Dhankhar.

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:28 AM IST

