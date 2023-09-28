Home / India News / Ban on firecrackers in Gurugram from Nov, green crackers allowed on Diwali

In the orders issued by District Magistrate-cum-DC Nishant Kumar Yadav, e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Flipkart have also been prohibited from accepting any online order for firecrackers

Press Trust of India Gurugram

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST
The Gurugram district administration has issued orders to ban the storage, sale and use of firecrackers in view of pollution.

The orders will come into force in Gurugram district from November 1, 2023 and will remain effective till January 31, 2024.

"According to the instructions of the Supreme Court, only green firecrackers which cause less pollution can be sold through licensed traders in Gurugram district. The production, sale and use of other firecrackers and sticks has been completely banned as they cause excessive air and noise pollution and also cause solid waste related problems.

"The green firecrackers will be allowed to be burst only from 8 pm to 10 pm on the festival of Diwali and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am on the occasion of Christmas and New Year," the order read.

The orders have been issued by the DM under the Explosive Substances Act 1884 and Explosive Substances Rules 2008 regarding the production, storage and sale of firecrackers in the district.

The responsibility of ensuring compliance with the rules has been given to Gurugram Police, Municipal Corporation Gurugram and Manesar. The regional officers of the Pollution Control Board have also been instructed to regularly monitor the air quality.

Action under sections of the Criminal Procedure Act and Explosive Substances Act 1884 will be taken against those violating the orders, it read.

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 10:57 PM IST

