VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes in Noida

The right-wing procession started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21A of Noida around 10 am and culminated near the District Magistrate's office in Sector 27

Press Trust of India Noida
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters take part in a protest march against the violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh district

Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad carried out a demonstration in Noida on Wednesday against the communal violence in Haryana and demand monetary aid to the kin of two members of its youth wing Bajrang Dal, who it claimed died in the clash.

The Hindu-right group carried out its demonstration despite the imposition of CrPC Section 144, which prohibits unlawful assembly of more than four people, in the city in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, where security has been stepped up in view of the clashes in the neighbouring state.

The right-wing procession started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21A of Noida around 10 am and culminated near the District Magistrate's office in Sector 27, witnessing the participation of hundreds of members and supporters of VHP and Bajrang Dal.

The procession -- led by VHP's Noida Mahanagar unit president Chhaya Singh and Mahanagar mantra Dinesh Mahawar decried the "anti-national forces" and demanded strict action against them, the body's Noida unit head for publicity Rahul Dubey said.

"The attack (in Haryana's Nuh) led to the brutal killing of two workers of Bajrang Dal and two other common citizens. Vishva Hindu Parishad demands Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of those killed and Rs 20 lakh each for the injured. We also demand full compensation to those whose vehicles and buses were destroyed," the VHP said in a statement.

"Each and every person involved in the attack should be caught and given the strictest punishment so that in future these people can become an example so that anti-Hindu, anti-national terror can be stopped," the statement read.

Communal clashes broke out in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday when VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh's Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession. Cars were then set ablaze.

People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. Later, many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in the violence in which 116 people have been arrested so far.

Gautam Buddh Nagar in western UP shares a border with parts of Haryana.

"Ever since the violence started in Haryana, security has been stepped up across Noida and Greater Noida. Vigilance has been enhanced especially in areas which are communally sensitive. PRVs (police response vehicles) have been deployed in increased numbers on the ground and foot marches carried out by police personnel," Additional Commissioner of Police (law and order) Anand Kulkarni told PTI.

He said there was no law and order issue during VHP's protest in Noida.

VHP and Bajrang Dal activists held protests at several places in Delhi also against the clashes causing traffic jams.

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:25 PM IST

