Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 11:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Entertainment / Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Dharmendra films: Top movies to watch online to celebrate B'wood's 'He-man'

Bollywood veteran star Dharmendra has given us some of the iconic films in Bollywood. From Sholay to Chupke Chupke, his on-screen presence became one of the most beloved roles in Indian film history

Veteran actor Dharmendra

Veteran actor Dharmendra Top 5 Movie. Photo: Wikimedia Common

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid viral rumours of veteran actor Dharmendra’s death, his daughter Esha Deol has confirmed that the reports are untrue. As of 9:10 am on November 11 (Tuesday), the 89-year-old actor—who was recently admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital following a health scare—is very much alive.
 
From 2004 to 2009, Dharmendra represented the Bikaner seat in Rajasthan as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 14th Lok Sabha of India. 
 
Known as the "He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has played memorable roles in over 300 films throughout his six-decade career.  
 

Top 5 Dharmendra films to watch online

1. Phool Aur Patthar: Birth of a 'Superstar'

Also Read

Dharmendra

Dharmendra is stable and recovering: Daughter Esha Deol junks death rumours

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release

Jolly LLB 3 OTT release: Where to watch Akshay & Arshad's film online?

Zohran Mamdani

Mamdani's mayoral campaign drew inspiration from Bollywood to bodegas

saiyaara

Indian cinema shines brighter at box office Down Under with record runpremium

Subhas Chandra Bose, Anime

India meets Japan, in a frame: How anime bridges two creative economiespremium

 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
 
It was this movie that made Dharmendra a superstar instead of just a talented performer. He exhibited emotional depth in his portrayal of Shaka, the rugged yet morally upright man, which was uncommon among action heroes of the era. In addition, the role solidified his reputation in Hindi cinema and won him his first nomination for a Filmfare Award.
 
2. Sholay: The Eternal Friendship and Fearless Charm of 'Veeru'
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
 
Without Sholay, no list of Dharmendra's greatest films would be complete. He became a national hero for his portrayal as the fun-loving yet fearless dacoit Veeru. 
 
Even now, his friendship with Amitabh Bachchan, his chemistry with Hema Malini, and his famous line, "Basanti, in kutto ke samne mat nachna!" are still remembered. Sholay is more than just a movie; it is a feeling that has brought together generations of film lovers.
 
3. Seeta Aur Geeta: An ideal comic hero
 
OTT platform- Jiohotstar and YouTube
 
It was enjoyable to watch Dharmendra's fun-loving and charming performance in Seeta Aur Geeta alongside Hema Malini. It became one of Bollywood's most popular comedies because of his flawless comic timing, lively energy, and easy on-screen chemistry, which brought sparkle to every frame.
 
4. Chupke Chupke: A combo of rom-com
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video
 
In the comedy-romance film, which was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Dharmendra portrayed Parimal Tripathi, a professor of botany who enjoys pranks, while Amitabh Bachchan played his junior colleague, Prof. Sukumar Sinha. The plot of the narrative centres on Parimal's scheme, in which he enlists his wife's assistance to pretend to be a driver to trick his brother-in-law.
 
5. Apne: The ‘Deol’s package
 
OTT platform- Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
 
Anil Sharma is the director of the 2007 Hindi-language sports drama 'Apne'. It is the first movie in which Dharmendra appears alongside his real-life sons Bobby and Sunny Deol. 
 
Dharmendra and Sunny had previously starred together in Sultanat (1986) and Kshatriya (1993), and Sunny and Bobby had previously collaborated on Dillagi (1999). The movie received a great response when it first came out in India and became a box office hit.
 

More From This Section

Sonakshi Sinha's Jatadhara Box Office Collection

Jatadhara box office report day 4: Sonakshi's movie approaches 5 crore mark

Ritwik Ghatak

Ritwik Ghatak: An unparalleled auteur of provocation, displacement

OTT releases this week on Oct 7, 2025

What's new on OTT: Maharani 4, Baramulla, Frankenstein headline lineup

The Family Man 3 trailer out

The Family Man 3 trailer: Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee is now 'Wanted'

'Haq' box office collection

Haq box office collection 'prediction': Hashmi's film set for strong start

Topics : Bollywood Indian film industry film industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon