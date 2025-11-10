Panel to probe lapses after videos show special treatment in Bengaluru jail

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday announced the formation of a committee led by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) R Hitendra to probe the lapses in Bengaluru central jail here.

The announcement comes after videos surfaced purportedly showing inmates enjoying special privileges like access to smartphones and private television sets in their barracks at the central prison.

The committee includes Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil and Superintendents of Police Amaranath Reddy and C B Rishyanth as members, he told reporters after a high-level meeting with senior police officers.

Further, the Deputy Commissioners and the Superintendents of Police of respective districts where major prisons are located in the state, will serve as co-members of the panel, he said.