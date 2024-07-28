Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Did Manipur CM Singh invite PM Modi to his state amid clashes, asks Cong

Biren Singh, who was here to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM
Did Biren Singh invite Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after his trip to Ukraine, Ramesh asked. Photo: X@NBirenSingh
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 10:40 AM IST
The Congress Sunday said the people of Manipur are asking whether Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who attended two meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here the day before, also met him one-on-one to discuss the situation in the violence-hit state and invite him there.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Manipur chief minister attends the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday presided over by "the self-anointed non-biological PM".

"Then the Manipur CM attends a meeting of BJP CMs and Deputy CMs presided over by the same deity," he said.

"The simple question that the people of Manipur are asking is this: Did Shri N. Biren Singh meet with Shri Narendra Modi separately one-on-one and discuss the situation in Manipur, which started burning on the night of May 3rd 2023?" he said.

Did Biren Singh invite Modi to visit Manipur, either before or after his trip to Ukraine, Ramesh asked.

Manipur plunged into violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May, 2023. Since then some 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced.

Biren Singh, who was here to attend a conference of CMs from BJP-ruled states on Saturday, said he reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to serve the nation by strengthening the party and upholding its core values and ideology.

Singh had also attended the ninth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting during the day, and said it deliberated on various strategies aimed at expediting the nation's progress and addressing the obstacles faced by different regions.


First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 10:40 AM IST

