Indian Railways changes reservation chart timing: What passengers must know

Train reservation new chart timing: Indian Railways has once again revised the timing for preparing train reservation charts, a move aimed at easing uncertainty for passengers, especially those stuck on waiting lists. With confirmed berths increasingly difficult to secure on busy routes, the timing of chart preparation has become crucial in helping travellers assess their chances and plan their journeys more effectively.

The Railway Board has agreed to finalise reservation charts significantly earlier than before, according to Navbharat Times. The updated approach aims to reduce needless travel to train terminals and last-minute confusion by guaranteeing that passengers are aware of the final status of their tickets well in advance.

What is the new rule for train reservation charts?

Reservation charts for all trains will now be created at least ten hours before the intended departure time, under the Railway Board's most recent decision.

Regardless of whether a train departs during the day or at night, this regulation will be applied consistently. According to Navbharat Times, the modification was made to enhance passenger ease, especially for those with tickets on the waiting list.

When will the first reservation chart be prepared?

The first reservation chart will be prepared at different times, depending on the train’s departure schedule. The first reservation chart will be created by 8 p.m. the night before for trains leaving between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. This chart was previously created at 9:00 p.m.

The first reservation chart will be created at least 10 hours before departure for trains leaving after 2 p.m. and before 5 a.m. the following day. This window used to be at least 8 hours long.

Until recently, Indian Railways prepared reservation charts barely four hours before a train’s departure, often leaving passengers with little time to make alternative travel arrangements if their tickets remained unconfirmed. The Railways had already tweaked the charting timeline once in July this year, but the latest move pushes the preparation window even further ahead.

The revised rule is expected to bring maximum relief to passengers travelling on waiting list tickets. With charts being finalised earlier, travellers can check their confirmation status well in advance and avoid unnecessary trips to railway stations with baggage.

The updated instructions have reportedly been communicated to the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), which oversees the technical operations of ticketing and chart preparation. The new charting schedule will be rolled out in phases across the railway network.