Home / India News / Didn't get assistance from Centre for relief to IDPs: Mizoram Home minister

Didn't get assistance from Centre for relief to IDPs: Mizoram Home minister

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday said the state government has not received any assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,300 internally displaced people (IDPs)

Press Trust of India Aizawl
Manipur Violence

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 4:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana on Monday said the state government has not received any assistance from the Centre to provide relief to over 12,300 internally displaced people (IDPs) from violence-hit Manipur.

Mizoram government has sought Rs 10 crore from the Centre to provide assistance to people from the neighbouring state, who took shelter in Mizoram due to the ethnic violence in their state.

"It is very unfortunate that the Centre is unable to release Rs 10 crore as humanitarian assistance towards the IDPs from Manipur till today," Lalchamliana told PTI.

He said that Chief Minister Zoramthanga had written to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking relief to the tune of Rs.10 crore for the displaced people in May.

A state delegation led by Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte and other officials, including Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalenmawia had also met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on the issue last month, he said.

"Although the Union Home Secretary assured us of help during his meeting with Royte and other officials in Delhi, no help has reached us till today nor any word coming from the Centre since then," the Home minister said.

He said the Mizoram government was seeking humanitarian assistance for Indian citizens and not foreigners.

Lalchamliana, who also heads a high-level panel on IDPs, said that the state government has started raising public donations from ministers, legislators, employees of Central and state governments, state PSUs, commercial banks and corporators as the state's financial resources for providing relief and rehabilitation measures are not sufficient.

He also urged Delhi to immediately extend relief to the displaced people from Manipur.

According to the state Home department, a total of 12,344 people from Manipur are currently taking shelter in the state.

Northern Mizoram's Kolasib district hosts the highest number of IDPs at 4,383, followed by Aizawl district at 4,167 and Saitual district at 2,940, it said.

The government and village authorities have set up 37 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib and Saitual districts, the Home department said.

Of the 12,344 people, 2,884 live in relief camps, while the rest 9,460 live outside relief camps (in relative houses or rented houses), officials said.

Also Read

Mizoram, Assam provide asylum to 10,700 people from violence-hit Manipur

Mizoram taking steps to evacuate people stranded in Manipur: Zoramthanga

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Displaced children from Manipur can complete schooling in Mizoram: Report

North Goa's Manohar International Airport revolutionises check-in process

Lack of essential items, medicines leads to desperation in Manipur hills

SC issues notice to Centre on plea filed by Delhi govt against Ordinance

Noida airport likely to invite expression of interest for MRO this week

Covid cases in India lowest since Feb 2020 as active cases dip to 1,431

Topics :CentreMizoram

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story