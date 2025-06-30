'Difficult to pretend all is well': T Raja Singh quits BJP over state post

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh resigned from the party on Monday, expressing shock and disappointment over reports that Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP state president for Telangana.

"I write this letter with a heavy heart and deep concern. As per media reports, Shri Ramchander Rao is set to be appointed as the new BJP State President for Telangana. This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of Karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low," Raja Singh said in his resignation letter addressed to G Kishan Reddy, President of the BJP Telangana unit.

He said that at a time when the BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction the party is heading. "There are many capable senior leaders, MLAs, and MPs within our state who have tirelessly worked for the growth of the BJP and who have the strength, credibility, and connect to lead the party forward. Unfortunately, it appears that some individuals, driven by personal interests, have misled the central leadership and taken decisions by running the show from behind the curtain," he said. T Raja Singh also said that the party's decision not only undermines the sacrifices of grassroots workers but risks pushing the BJP into avoidable setbacks.