Home / India News / India, ASEAN to develop cruise tourism in Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean

India, ASEAN to develop cruise tourism in Bay of Bengal, Indian Ocean

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister also said India plans to professionalise 5,000 km of navigable waterways to enhance cruise connectivity with ASEAN nations

Indian ocean, sea
The meet was held aboard the MV Empress (Cordelia Cruise ship) at Chennai Port, with more than 30 delegates from ASEAN countries. Photo: Wikipedia
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India will work with ASEAN to develop cruise tourism circuits in the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday.

Sonowal inaugurated first ever ASEAN-India Cruise Dialogue here on Monday, according to a statement.

The meet hosted by India is being attended by all the member nations of ASEAN; i.e. Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam along with Timor Leste.

"India plans to work with ASEAN countries to develop cruise tourism and tourism circuits in the Bay of Bengal as well as the Indian Ocean region.

"An integrated cruise network linking Indian ports with ASEAN destinations supported by real-time tracking and modern terminals is being envisaged, which will be deliberated in this meet," Sonowal said.

The Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister also said India plans to professionalise 5,000 km of navigable waterways to enhance cruise connectivity with ASEAN nations.

The statement said the dialogue aims to strengthen maritime cooperation, enhance cruise connectivity, and promote sustainable tourism across the Indo-Pacific region.

The meet was held aboard the MV Empress (Cordelia Cruise ship) at Chennai Port, with more than 30 delegates from ASEAN countries.

The statement said the dialogue serves as a high-level platform for collaboration on cruise tourism, port infrastructure development, regulatory alignment, and the identification of cruise routes connecting cultural and commercial centres across the Bay of Bengal and beyond.

It also envisions the establishment of an ASEANIndia Cruise Tourism Corridor, aligned with India's larger maritime vision, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Above-normal rain expected in July; IMD alerts central, northern states

SC dismisses Lalit Modi plea to make BCCI pay ₹10.65 crore ED penalty

Rail fare hike from July 1; AC and sleeper classes to cost more

Centre okays ₹3,667 cr plan for road, infra development in Himachal Pradesh

Centre pushes expansion of Atal Bhujal Yojana to tackle groundwater crisis

Topics :ASEANBay of BengalIndian Ocean

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story