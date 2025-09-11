Home / India News / Datanomics: Going digital in 2027 likely to raise Census cost by a tad

Datanomics: Going digital in 2027 likely to raise Census cost by a tad

The Budget Estimates for conducting census in 2001 (FY 01) stood at Rs 657 crore, with actual spending at Rs 652 crore

Census 2027
Also, the 2027 Census may cost a bit more due to the proposed use of apps and smartphones by the 3.4 million enumerators who will collect comprehensive data much more efficiently than in earlier times.
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:18 PM IST
The Registrar General of India (RGI) has reportedly sought ₹14,600 crore from the Centre to conduct the Census 2027. If we adjust the money spent on conducting the Census in 2001 and 2011 for inflation, RGI should have asked for much less money. However, if one adjusts the Budget estimate (BE) for FY21, the initial expected year of conducting the Census, and assumes that actual spending may be higher than BE as was the case in the 2011 Census, money sought by RGI is not that high. Also, the 2027 Census may cost a bit more due to the proposed use of apps and smartphones by the 3.4 million enumerators who will collect comprehensive data much more efficiently than in earlier times. 
 
Actual spending by RGI declining since FY21
 
The BE for conducting the Census in 2001 (FY01) was ₹657 crore, while actual spending was ₹652 crore. In FY11, the estimate rose to ₹1,999 crore, while actual expenditure turned out to be ₹2,726 crore. For FY21, the BE was ₹4,568 crore, but only ₹712 crore was spent as the Census was postponed due to the pandemic. 
 
  Inflation-adjusted expenditure on earlier Censuses 
 
 
 

Topics :censusfundingscaste census pilot projects

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

