SC collegium names 3 judges for elevation as chief justices of high courts

The three-judges collegium comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath took the decision in a meeting on Thursday

The collegium recommended names of Karnataka High Court's Justice Pavankumar B Bajanthri as Chief Justice of Patna HC (at present acting CJ of Patna HC), Calcutta High Court's Justice Soumen Sen as Chief Justice of Meghalaya, and Madras High Court's Justice M Sunder as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, (consequent upon retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice on September 14, 2025). (Photo: PTI)
The Supreme Court collegium on Thursday recommended to the Centre names of three judges for elevation as chief justices of different high courts.

The collegium recommended names of Karnataka High Court's Justice Pavankumar B Bajanthri as Chief Justice of Patna HC (at present acting CJ of Patna HC), Calcutta High Court's Justice Soumen Sen as Chief Justice of Meghalaya, and Madras High Court's Justice M Sunder as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, (consequent upon retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice on September 14, 2025).

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

