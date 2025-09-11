Meghalaya cabinet clears excise rule changes, accepts MeECL inquiry report

The Meghalaya cabinet on Thursday approved amendments to the state's excise rules, a move expected to generate an additional Rs 90 crore in revenue, officials said.

The cabinet also accepted the independent inquiry committee report on Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited and gave its nod for the financial closure of major central power schemes.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the amendments were aimed at making the state more competitive with neighbouring states.

"We want our rates and pricing to reflect market realities. This will make us more attractive to consumers and increase our revenue," he told reporters after the meeting.

On the power sector, the CM said the cabinet has accepted the independent inquiry committee report on MeECL covering procurement, AT&C losses and HR management. "We have directed the power department to take steps to implement the recommendations. The report will also be uploaded on the government website to ensure full transparency," he said. The cabinet also approved the financial closure of Saubhagya, DDUGJY and additional infrastructure schemes. Power Minister A T Mondal noted, "MePDCL carried out multiple levels of verification before submitting the final report. With this, the schemes stand formally closed at the financial level." Further, the cabinet cleared amendments to the Meghalaya Electronics Processes Rules, 2025, to align them with central provisions.