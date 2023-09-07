Digital India on display: G20 guests will experience UPI, ONDC, Digilocker

As a part of the G20 Summit, India will showcase its indigenously developed applications to the dignitaries as they visit the Digital India experience zone at the venue on September 9 and 10, Mint reported.

Among apps on display will be India's flagship platforms, including Aadhaar, Unified Payment Interface (UPI), and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), among others. Apart from this, visitors will also be shown a new application called GITA, designed to offer spiritual learnings from Shrimad Bhagwad Gita, an official in the know told Mint.

Besides, the experience zone will also allow visitors to access many of the locally-developed applications such as Digilocker, MyGov, and Umang app (used to provide multiple e-governance services to citizens). G20 delegates will be able to access all information related to the event through the G20 India app, the report said.





What is the G20 India app? The G20 India app has multilingual basic navigation to support the five United Nations languages and some other languages, which include Hindi, German, Japanese, and Portuguese. The app will also detail the workstreams of G20 and engagement groups, virtual tours, navigation, and the latest social media feeds.





The application is available for download on both Android and iOS devices and more than 10,000 users have downloaded the app so far on Google's Play Store. The Ministry of External Affairs released the app in November, 2022.



What is G20?

The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an essential role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues. Primarily designed as a platform for attendees, including foreign delegates and media, to register for various working groups and meetings held over the past six months as well as the upcoming summit, the app also offers a detailed collection of information, media releases, images, maps, and details about the major G20 events for everyday users.The application is available for download on both Android and iOS devices and more than 10,000 users have downloaded the app so far on Google's Play Store. The Ministry of External Affairs released the app in November, 2022.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises 19 countries (Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, United Kingdom, and United States) and the European Union.



India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023.