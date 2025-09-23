Home / India News / Digital news publishers urge Centre to reimpose equalisation levy

Digital news publishers urge Centre to reimpose equalisation levy

In a formal representation to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union information & broadcasting minister, they said the levy's withdrawal has created an uneven playing field in the ecosystem

digital news media, social, portals, websites, online
The publishers pointed out that several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, continue to enforce digital services taxes or similar measures as interim solutions until the global ‘Pillar One’ framework under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the G20 is fully operational.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian digital news publishers recently urged the Centre to reconsider the withdrawal of the equalisation levy of 6 per cent on foreign digital companies generating substantial revenues from the domestic market.   In a formal representation to Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union information & broadcasting minister, they said the levy’s withdrawal has created an uneven playing field in the ecosystem, with the balance now heavily tilted in favour of foreign technology platforms which also distribute news, directly or indirectly.   The publishers pointed out that several countries, including France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain, continue to enforce digital services taxes or similar measures as interim solutions until the global ‘Pillar One’ framework under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development and the G20 is fully operational.   In contrast, the absence of such a mechanism in India exposes domestic publishers to a significant disadvantage, despite being one of the largest digital markets in the world.   “Indian digital publishers are committed partners in the government’s vision of Digital India, Make in India, and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the statement said. “However, long-term sustainability requires an equitable regulatory and fiscal environment. Without a measure like the equalisation levy, foreign platforms continue to reap the benefits of the Indian market without contributing proportionately, while domestic publishers bear the costs of quality journalism and content creation,” it added.   The publishers also raised concerns about growing anti-competitive practices of big technology platforms and the misuse of their content through unauthorised data scraping by large artificial intelligence (AI) corporations. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Greywater reuse can save 30-40% of total water use: Ministry of Jal Shakti

ED records statement of ex-cricketer Robin Uthappa in 1xBet betting probe

Bihar police seize over 77,000 litres of liquor per month in 2025

India, ADB sign $125 mn loan pact to boost urban services in Assam

AC, TV sales surge on day one as lower GST rates boost festive buying

Topics :digital news

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story