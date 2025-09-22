Greywater reuse can save 30-40% of total water use: Ministry of Jal Shakti

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Monday said that effective management and reuse of greywater could save up to 30-40 per cent of water consumption.
Greywater is wastewater generated from kitchens, baths and laundries.
The Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) held a virtual workshop on 'Greywater Management and Reuse' as part of the run-up to the Sujalam Bharat Summit, scheduled for November-end under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil.
Senior ministry officials, state nodal officers, sector experts and development partners attended the workshop, which featured presentations from Punjab, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana and Jharkhand, along with WaterAid India. The states shared community-led models and innovations at the national workshop.
The models which were highlighted ranged from decentralised reuse technologies to panchayat-led initiatives designed to strengthen climate resilience and ensure water security.
"Proper greywater management can help save up to 30-40 per cent of water. This is why today's workshop holds significance in the larger context of Sujalam Bharat," said Archana Varma, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Water Mission, while underlining the need for grassroots inputs to inform policy.
Kamal Kishore Soan, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, stressed that community solutions must be both technically sound and sustainable. "Our efforts must focus on systems that are climate-resilient and responsive to local needs," he said.
Varma said greywater management was not only about cleanliness but also about public health and climate adaptation.
