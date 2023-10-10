Digital public infra approach can unlock value in space sector: Report

Digital public infrastructure-led approach for the downstream spacetech segment can unlock immense value and contribute to India emerging as a global leader in the sector, a global consultancy firm said in a report on Tuesday.

The report titled Exploring opportunities for Indian downstream spacetech' authored by Deloitte, Nasscom and Indian Space Association (ISpA) said the downstream spacetech sector has the potential to deliver value-added and scalable solutions to domestic and global markets and made a strong pitch for collaboration by the private sector and the government.

The report listed out three core satellite applications areas Remote Sensing/Earth Observation; Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT); and Satellite Communication (SATCOM) and identified more than 200 use cases.

"Digital public goods and digital public infrastructure (DPI) led approach for this segment can unlock immense value. The approach can become value-accretive and bring the dream of 'spacetech-as-a-service' to reality," a statement by Deloitte and Nasscom said.

In the earth observation category, the report found critical applications in agriculture ranging from crop insurance, yield monitoring, disaster management, and biodiversity conservation such as natural resource extraction mining and urban development as areas of growth.

Similarly, SATCOM-as-a-service can create multiple applications in areas such as in-flight and remote area connectivity, DTH broadcasting, and augmenting healthcare in the form of telehealth, and, tele-education.

India's PNT programme, including NavIC, can assume a pivotal role in transportation, communication, and defence.

"The downstream space sector has the potential to make a significant impact on India's economy and society. By working together to address the challenges around awareness and adoption to bring an impact at scale, India can position itself to become a global leader in this sector and reap many benefits that it has to offer," Sreeram Ananthasayanam, Partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP said.

The report said that downstream applications were key to generate revenue and impact in the space economy that can support and sustain advancements in other areas.

"With a focus on innovation, cost-effectiveness, and dynamic growth prospects in areas such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the downstream space sector is a promising frontier for forward-thinking investors," it said.

"In the dynamic space arena, India's dual-purpose mission prioritises safeguarding national security and strengthening defence capabilities. Space's rise as the fourth operational domain compels us to secure our space assets and access," Lt Gen A K Bhatt (retd), Director General, ISpA said.